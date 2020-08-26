1/
James Harold Feather Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Harold Feather, Jr.

Lake Placid - James Harold Feather, Jr., 76 died in Lake Placid, FL on August 23, 2020. James was born on November 23, 1943 to parents Audrey (Smith) and James Harold Feather, Sr. James is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet, son, Joseph Feather (Toska), step-daughters Gwen Byers (Matt), Vicki Bennett, four grandsons, and a sister Betty Kirkpatrick. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Ford Motor Co. (KTP) in 1997. He was a life member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 42 in Floyds Knobs, IN. He also was a member of 40/8 Voiture 1250, Lake Placid Moose and Lake Placid Elks. A gathering will be at Post 42 at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory - Lake Placid
504 W Interlake Blvd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-4134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved