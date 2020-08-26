James Harold Feather, Jr.



Lake Placid - James Harold Feather, Jr., 76 died in Lake Placid, FL on August 23, 2020. James was born on November 23, 1943 to parents Audrey (Smith) and James Harold Feather, Sr. James is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet, son, Joseph Feather (Toska), step-daughters Gwen Byers (Matt), Vicki Bennett, four grandsons, and a sister Betty Kirkpatrick. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Ford Motor Co. (KTP) in 1997. He was a life member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 42 in Floyds Knobs, IN. He also was a member of 40/8 Voiture 1250, Lake Placid Moose and Lake Placid Elks. A gathering will be at Post 42 at a later date.









