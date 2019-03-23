Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
James Henry Cook Obituary
James Henry Cook

Louisville - James Henry Cook, 87, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born in Butler County, he was a retired co-owner of Cook Brothers Used Cars, and had worked for Teamsters Local 89. He was an Army veteran and a member of the VFW Post 6182 and Knights AC.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wade and Mable Cook; twin brother Monroe Cook; brothers Al and Neal Cook; and sister, Stacia Decker. He is survived by a brother, Billy Cook; sisters, Ann Brunson, Glenda Martin, Mae Belcher; many nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of loving friends.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
