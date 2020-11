James "Jimmy" Herbert Sr.Lagrange - James " Jimmy" Herbert Sr. of Lagrange, passed away Sunday November 2nd, 2020 at his home. He was born in Louisville to George and Frances Herbert March 9th, 1954. He is survived by his wife Betty, three sons James Herbert Jr, Jason Satterly and Jeremy Satterly. Services will be held at Stoess Funeral home with visitation November 6th, 2020 from 11am to 2pm . Funeral service will be at 2pm, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East