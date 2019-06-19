|
James Herman Hulsman
Louisville - James Herman Hulsman, 84, of Louisville, KY, died peacefully in his home on Friday, June 14th, in the company of family, more than three years after being diagnosed with cancer.
He was born September 23, 1935 to Rose (Kamber) and Herman E. Hulsman. He is an alumnus of St. Xavier High School, attended the University of Kentucky and Bellarmine College, and held a B.S. in Commerce and an MBA from The University of Louisville.
His career highlights include positions as Professor of Personnel Management, Evening Division, University of Louisville, Plant Manager at American Standard, Chief Spokesman for Labor Relations for the City of Louisville, Vice-President of J.A. Sexauer, Inc., and President of Trayco, Inc.
Affiliations include terms as president of The Plainview Kiwanis Club and The Louisville Personnel Association, membership of the Midland Trial Golf Club, and member of St. Elizabeth and Our Lady of Lourdes churches.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Betty Kelty Hulsman, and had five children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019