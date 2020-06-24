James Hicks
Brazil, IN - James "Jim" Walter Hicks went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020 following complications of COVID-19. Jim was born in 1937 at the home of his grandparents, Charles and Desta (Bunger) Hicks in Ligonier, IN. He attended several grade schools and graduated from Cromwell High School in Noble County, Indiana. He attended Purdue University and served 3 years in the U.S. Army, serving one year in Korea. He married the love of his life, and is survived by Goldie (Blanton) Hicks in 1960; they were 1 month shy of celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Jim enjoyed a career related to farming, with positions with Massey Ferguson, teaching tractor maintenance and safety and serving as a western wheat combine technician, Quaker Oats (feed sales), Brazil Co-Op (feed sales), and retired from Growers Coop as an animal health and feed specialist in 1996. He earned many sales awards and was honored in 2004 as the Brazil Chamber of Commerce/Brazil Times Focus award for volunteerism. He also enjoyed several entrepreneurial stints as a former owner of the popular Brazil Pizza King and Hicks Tassel & Supply (manufacturer of natural harness tassels). He also worked briefly for Household finance in Lafayette, IN. He even served as a bus driver for Clay Community Schools during his retirement.
Jim loved and appreciated all persons; he was engaged in many volunteer activities (the family has forgotten some!): Brazil Historical Society (president), Brazil Housing Authority Board, Toastmasters Club, Indiana Studebaker Club, Sons of American Revolution (president), volunteer fireman (Wanamaker, IN), Herald of His Coming volunteer, Clay County Farm Bureau Credit Union Board, 4H Extension Board, Tractor/Horse pulling judge, Canal Society of IN (president and where he and Goldie enjoyed dressing in period costumes for special events), Preservation Society of Clay County (president), Clay County Historical Society, Indiana State Fair Round Barn Board, National Road committee, and member of VFW. He enjoyed driving his 1953 Studebaker (formerly owned by Miller and Sons Funeral Home). He also was an enthusiastic member of the Hardees morning coffee club and Silver Sneakers at the YMCA.He also loved mules and horses.
He loved Jesus and his church, First Christian Church, Brazil, IN where he accompanied many youth groups on trips and invited youth groups to his home for activities. He served as a Deacon, Elder, trustee, church bus driver, and grounds caretaker. He helped in building the new church and installing landscaping.
He was always looking for the next adventure and especially enjoyed traveling. He and Goldie visited many places, including Mexico, Panama Canal cruise, Haiti, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Australia, Puerto Rico, Chec Republic, England, Scotland, Ireland, China, Italy, and all 50 United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith Kenneth and Mary Ruth (Adair) Hicks of Ligonier, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 59 years and 11 months, Goldie (Blanton) Hicks of Brazil, IN; brother Tom (Tina) Hicks of Brick, NJ; children: Dr. Lisa (Lori Ball) Hicks, Indianapolis, IN, Bradley (Wendy) Hicks Louisville, KY and Derric Hicks, Indianapolis, IN; Grandchildren, Luda, Alex, and Mar'yana Hicks, Michael Cocanougher, Matthew and Joe Meyer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caring doctors Dr. Jaffre, Dr. N. Mercho, Dr. Gaurav, S Arnold, NP, and K Neville, NP, and nurses at Union Hospital in Terre Haute who made the virtual visits possible and lovingly provided care when the family could not be with him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church, Brazil, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 11:30am at the Forest Park Pavilion (Cow Palace), Brazil, IN. Family will accept friends for visitation beginning at 10:00am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.