James "Ronnie" Hill
Okolona - Mr. James "Ronnie" Hill, age 80, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on March 27, 2020. Mr. Hill was born on February 1, 1940 in Raywick, Kentucky to the late Anna (Mills) and James Hill. Mr. Hill was a man of strong faith who loved the lord with all his heart and was a member of Little Flock Baptist church. He loved fishing, woodworking, and street rods. Mr. Hill was a kind and gentle man who loved all children. He lived a life of service and would help anyone in need. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, they were the light of his life. Mr. Hill will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents and a brother, Gary Hill.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of over 26 years, Mussetta Hill; children, Kim Skinner, Terry Hill (Karen), Bobby Hill (Darla) and David Henson (Jo Ann); grandchildren, Ryan Hill, Stephanie Davis, Kevin Henson and David Smith; six great grandchildren; brother, Steve Hill; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, ALL SERVICES AT SCHOPPENHORST, UNDERWOOD AND BROOKS FUNERAL HOME WILL BE PRIVATE.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020