James J. Brady II
Louisville - James J. Brady II, 90, passed away February 9, 2020 at the Masonic Homes of Kentucky.
Jim Brady, who retired from GE in 1990, after 34 years of service in Fort Wayne, IN; Schenectady, NY; and Louisville, KY, was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in Grosse Pointe, MI, the son of Frederic A. and Vera Mae Brady and grandson and namesake of James J. Brady, founder of the Old Newsboys Goodfellows Association, a 103-year-old charity and one of Detroit's best-known philanthropies, with the motto of "No Kiddie Without a Christmas."
Jim held bachelor's (1955) and master's (1956) degrees from the University of Michigan; co-founded the U. of M. Club of Louisville and the U. of M. Alumni Association; co-leader with his late wife, Mary Therese, of a weekly bible study class at Louisville's former Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church; and from 1990 to 2009, was a reader at Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, which in 2001 named him its first Kentucky Volunteer of the Year.
A U.S Army veteran (1951-53), Jim served overseas as a special agent, Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC), U.S. Army Far East Command, during the Korean War. He was a lifelong hunter and shooter, whose many marksmanships honors included winning the Kentucky State Handicap Trapshooting Championship (1972), and who also was a life member of both the Amateur Trapshooting (ATA) and Sigma Delta Chi, national professional journalism fraternity.
In 1956, GE recruited him from graduate school at the University of Michigan for its Advertising & Public Relations Training Program. During his 34-year career, he served in a variety of advertising, sales, and marketing positions in Fort Wayne, IN; Schenectady, NY and, in 1963, Louisville, KY, where he retired in 1990. He was a GE Elfun and a Kentucky Colonel. The Bradys were long-time vacationers in the Walloon Lake/Petoskey/Harbor Springs area of northern lower Michigan.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Therese (2007), and is survived by their five children: Kelly Dean (Rob); Erin Worsham (Curry); James J. III (Shawn) (Amy); Shannon Lutz (Steve), and Timothy Patrick; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In 2009, Jim entered into the second of his two happy marriages with the former Virginia Ann (Ginny) Mahle, who also survives him.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15th at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY 40059. Burial in Louisville's Calvary Cemetery, with U.S. Army honor guard ceremony will directly follow the mass.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 14th at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home "in St. Matthews," 3711 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of James J. Brady II to the St. Bernadette Catholic Church (address above) and the , 6100 Dutchman's Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020