James J. Dyar
James J. Dyar

Louisville - James J. Dyar, Louisville, age 88 died Sunday August 16 at his home. Jim was a graduate of West Virginia University and The Ohio State University, where he received his Ph.D. Dr. Dyar was Professor Emeritus from Bellarmine University, where he taught biology for 36 years. He inspired and mentored many future scientists, physicians, nurses and teachers. In his retirement he turned to art. He created mosaics of the 14 Stations of the Cross which hang in the Chapel of his former parish, the Church of the Sacred Heart in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Gertrude, by his brothers Bob and Jack and by three infant sons, Gregory, Billy, and Robert. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Libby, sisters Jeanne Morales (Andres) and Mary Ellen Henzel, his three sons Michael (Mary), Jonathan (Theresa), and Paul, his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Martha Church in Louisville on Friday August 21 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Priests for Life.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
