James "Jim" J. Sakach
Louisville - James A. "Jim" Sakach, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Jewish Hospital with family by his side. He was 58.
Jim was born November 20, 1960 in Pana, IL, one of four children to the late Lawrence Lee Sakach and Mary Louise Piazza Sakach.
He was a 1978 graduate of Hillsboro Community Unit Schools in Hillsboro, Illinois. After graduating, he attended University of Louisville, where he was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity and became one of U of L greatest fans, demonstrating his support for the Cards.
Jim was a technical salesman for Southern Graphic Systems with over 23 years of service. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Jim was a very artistic individual. His talent was expressed through his ability to play the piano, being self-taught and had a passion for every single aspect of music. Jim was a very loyal person, following through very thoroughly when given a task to make certain it was done correctly. He was very social, having the natural ability to communicate and socialize with people without needing to be in the spotlight. Humor. Jim's humor was unlike any other. His mission in life was to make certain he could bring a smile to someone's face that needed it, at times not knowing it.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Terry Bax Sakach; his faithful feline companion, "Buster"; sister, Barbara Godfrey (Bill); two brothers, Bill (Cindy) and John (Laura) Sakach; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Duffy (Matt), Amanda Cordell (David), Meggan Whisenant (Brendan), Nicole Sakach, Natalie Forsee (Gary) and Anna and Danielle Sakach; mother and father- in law, Barbara and Tom Hammond; sister-in-law, Vicki Zeitz (Steve) and their son Nicholas Seitz (Elizabeth); brother-in-law, Patrick Bax (Bridget) and their children, Gregg Garrison, Erica and Patrick Bax. He also leaves to cherish his memory many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cathedral of the Assumption Louisville, KY or Delta Upsilon Fraternity-U of L Chapter, Louisville, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019