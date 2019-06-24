Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jay Roth


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Jay Roth Obituary
James Jay Roth

Louisville - James Jay "Jimmy" Roth, 89 of Louisville passed away peacefully on Friday June 21, 2019 after a short illness.

He was born in Louisville, on February 27, 1930 to Louis E. and Jenny Hymson Roth. James was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, an Army veteran of the Korea War, and retired from Roth Realty Company, which he founded in 1954. He was married to the love of his life, Chase Caye Roth for 53 years, who preceded him in death last year.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Teresa Roth Rosenbaum, and son-in-law Chip DeBardeleben.

Left to cherish his memory are his children James Jay Roth Jr. (Lori), Todd Roth (Charlotte) and Chase Ann Roth; grandchildren, Adam Roth, Matt Beck (Charlotte), Tara Monyhan (Derek), Tyler Evans (Jessica), Charles Albert and Alivia Chase DeBardeleben; great grandchildren, Ethan and Atticus Monyhan.

A funeral mass will celebrate his life on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, with private burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 4 until 6pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now