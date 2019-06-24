|
James Jay Roth
Louisville - James Jay "Jimmy" Roth, 89 of Louisville passed away peacefully on Friday June 21, 2019 after a short illness.
He was born in Louisville, on February 27, 1930 to Louis E. and Jenny Hymson Roth. James was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, an Army veteran of the Korea War, and retired from Roth Realty Company, which he founded in 1954. He was married to the love of his life, Chase Caye Roth for 53 years, who preceded him in death last year.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Teresa Roth Rosenbaum, and son-in-law Chip DeBardeleben.
Left to cherish his memory are his children James Jay Roth Jr. (Lori), Todd Roth (Charlotte) and Chase Ann Roth; grandchildren, Adam Roth, Matt Beck (Charlotte), Tara Monyhan (Derek), Tyler Evans (Jessica), Charles Albert and Alivia Chase DeBardeleben; great grandchildren, Ethan and Atticus Monyhan.
A funeral mass will celebrate his life on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, with private burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 4 until 6pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019