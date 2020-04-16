|
|
James Jordan "Jordie" "Jim" Liebert
Louisville - James Jordan "Jordie" "Jim" Liebert, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Jordie was born in Louisville to the late Henry and Margaret Liebert and was always known as Jordie by his family. Jordie was a graduate of Bellarmine University, where his loyalty to the school continued by attending basketball games. He also graduated from the University of Dayton with a Master's in Philosophy. Jordie was best known of the devotion that he had for his wife, four daughters, and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charlie Liebert.
Left to cherish Jordie's memory are his wife of 50 years, Martha "Jean" Sims Liebert; daughters, Theresa Schuhmann (Nick), Susan Spalding (Stuart), Angela Hobbs (Jamie), and Karen Pate (Brian); and grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, Catie, and Avery Schuhmann, Gracie, Carter, Andrew, and Ella Spalding, Isabelle, Molly, James, Samuel, Marin, Lydia, and Genevieve Hobbs, and Jordan, Garrett, Henry, Dominic, and Lorelai Pate; sisters, Barbara Carrico (Larry), Rosemary Lubbers (Norb), and Ann Jacobs(Walt); sister-in-law, Louise Liebert; beloved in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, all services were private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, were entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to The Piarist School, www.piaristschool.org, P.O. Box 369 Hager Hill, KY 41222 and Mass of the Air. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020