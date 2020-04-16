Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for James Liebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jordan "Jim" "Jordie" Liebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Jordan "Jim" "Jordie" Liebert Obituary
James Jordan "Jordie" "Jim" Liebert

Louisville - James Jordan "Jordie" "Jim" Liebert, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Jordie was born in Louisville to the late Henry and Margaret Liebert and was always known as Jordie by his family. Jordie was a graduate of Bellarmine University, where his loyalty to the school continued by attending basketball games. He also graduated from the University of Dayton with a Master's in Philosophy. Jordie was best known of the devotion that he had for his wife, four daughters, and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charlie Liebert.

Left to cherish Jordie's memory are his wife of 50 years, Martha "Jean" Sims Liebert; daughters, Theresa Schuhmann (Nick), Susan Spalding (Stuart), Angela Hobbs (Jamie), and Karen Pate (Brian); and grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, Catie, and Avery Schuhmann, Gracie, Carter, Andrew, and Ella Spalding, Isabelle, Molly, James, Samuel, Marin, Lydia, and Genevieve Hobbs, and Jordan, Garrett, Henry, Dominic, and Lorelai Pate; sisters, Barbara Carrico (Larry), Rosemary Lubbers (Norb), and Ann Jacobs(Walt); sister-in-law, Louise Liebert; beloved in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, all services were private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, were entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to The Piarist School, www.piaristschool.org, P.O. Box 369 Hager Hill, KY 41222 and Mass of the Air. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now