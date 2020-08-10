James Joseph Weber, Jr.Louisville - 93, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020.He served proudly during WWII as a Navy Corpsman.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 71 years, Mary Virginia "Ginny" Caster; son, James "Dennis" Weber (Denise); grandchildren, Kimberly Hawkins (Mark), and Eric Weber; and two great grandchildren, Ayden and Reid Hawkins.His funeral service will be held Noon Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.