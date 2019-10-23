|
James "Jim" Joslin
LaGrange - James Leonard "Jim" Joslin 76, of LaGrange, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was a member and Elder of LaGrange Christian Church. Retired from the Department of Corrections and past president of LaGrange Kiwanis Club and FOP for the Department of Corrections.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Janice Leffel Joslin; children, James Joslin II, Donna LaMonne Joslin Reeves, Davin Reeves and Connor Reeves; granddaughter, Jamie Joslin King (Dustin); great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Luken, Audrey and Rachel.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at LaGrange Christian Church with burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon IN. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday and after 9 AM on Saturday at the Church.
Memorials to LaGrange Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019