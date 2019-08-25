|
James K. Casillo
Bluffton - On Thursday, August 22, 2019, James K. Casillo, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 76.
James was born on July 2, 1943 in Galveston, TX to James V. and Virginia Casillo. On November 9, 1963, he married Carolyn Straub. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1965 and enlisted in the Army. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals including the Purple Heart and Silver Star. He worked for the General Electric Company for 33 years beginning at Appliance Park in Louisville, Kentucky until his retirement with GE Aviation in Cincinnati, Ohio. They raised a daughter, Kim, and a son, Gregg.
Jim loved spoiling his golden retriever, Darby, hitting the occasional fairway from the tee, and rooting the Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats to victory. Above all else, he was an exemplary husband, father, and grandfather who dedicated himself to his family. His love will live on in those who follow him.
James was preceded in death by his father, James V., and his mother, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his two children, Kim and Gregg, and his four granddaughters, Emily, Catherine, Celeste, and Lauren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Humane Society of the Lowcountry or Compassus Hospice Ridgeland South Carolina.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019