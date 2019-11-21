Services
Portland Memorial Baptist Chr
3802 W Market St
Louisville, KY 40212
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
3802 West Market Street
Louisville, KY
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
3802 West Market Street
Louisville, KY
Louisville - James Lawrence "Larry" Kalfus Jr., 69, passed away on November 19, 2019. He leaves to mourn, his sons Malcolm and Airyck; his grandson, Aiden; his siblings, Rickie and Tonette (Theo); nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church located at 3802 West Market Street Louisville, KY 40212. The Wake is 11am-12noon. The Memorial Service is at 12noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
