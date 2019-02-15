Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Okolona - Mr. James Daniel Kennedy, age 79, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on February 12, 2019. Mr. Kennedy was born on January 2, 1940 in Larue County, KY to the late Collie and Mary (Carter) Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy retired from General Electric after 37 years of service. He was a member of Okolona Christian Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and siblings, Louise Essex, Robert Kennedy, Maurice Churchman, Willard Kennedy and Odell Kennedy. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Lillian (Price) Kennedy; children, Kevin Kennedy (Monica) and Pam Barlow (Jeff); grandchildren, Alex and Ryan; sister, Alma Jean Brown (Bruce); and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 3-8 pm and Monday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Okolona Christian Church. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
