James Kenneth Settles "Kenny"Louisville - James Kenneth Settles "Kenny" age 76, of Louisville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Kenny was born in Washington County, Kentucky on February 14, 1944 to the late James and Gertrude "Young" Settles. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddie Yates; and sister, Rosie Bryant. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Bonnie Settles; daughter, Denise Settles- Hale (Terry); granddaughters, Amber and Kayla; siblings, Dorothy Downs (C.A.), Barbara Ann Hamilton, Gerald Yates, Leona Thompson, Shelia Bryant (Roger); honorary brother, Edward Wheatley; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 6pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Sunday from 1pm until time of service at the funeral home.