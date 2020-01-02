|
|
James L. Brotzge
Fern Creek - James L. Brotzge, 92, of Fern Creek died Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was retired from General Electric and a member of St. Stephan Lutheran Church.
His funeral is 6pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial.
Visitation is after 2pm Saturday until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Megan Reader Memorial Scholarship Fund, 156 Wallace Dr, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020