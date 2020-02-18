|
|
James L. Collier
Glasgow -
James Lawrence "Jim" Collier, 85, a Glasgow businessman passed away Sunday at his residence. He was a native of Fayetteville, TN.
Survivors include his wife Betty Raake Collier, whom he married June 18, 1960; three children: James Raake "Rock" Collier, Julie Collier, and Robert "Bobby" Barnett; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020