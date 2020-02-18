Services
Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home
801 North Race Street
Glasgow, KY 42141
(270) 651-8821
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
First Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Collier


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Collier Obituary
James L. Collier

Glasgow -

James Lawrence "Jim" Collier, 85, a Glasgow businessman passed away Sunday at his residence. He was a native of Fayetteville, TN.

Survivors include his wife Betty Raake Collier, whom he married June 18, 1960; three children: James Raake "Rock" Collier, Julie Collier, and Robert "Bobby" Barnett; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -