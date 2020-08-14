1/1
James L. Doerr
James L. Doerr

Louisville - 90, passed away in the presence of his family August 12, 2020. He was born the son of George and Lillian Doerr in Louisville, KY. A graduate of Male High School and the University of Louisville. U.S. Airforce Veteran of the Korean War.

Early retirement from Alcan Aluminum in 1985 afforded him the opportunity to spend years doing what he enjoyed most - golfing, boating and spending time with lifelong friends. His family was his greatest pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Joyce Sprauer Doerr, children Jeff Doerr (Marilyn), David Doerr (Sharon), Lori Lowry (Dan). Grandchildren Sarah, Ashley, Thomas and Haley Doerr, Erica and Kate Lowry and great granddaughter Addison.

Visitation from 4-8 PM Sunday, August 16th at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service 10 AM Monday, August 17th followed by procession to Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Mass of the Air, 1200 South Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
