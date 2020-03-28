Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Edmonds Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Edmonds Sr. Obituary
James L. Edmonds, Sr.

Louisville - 64, passed away on March 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Monica; children, Andre (Samantha) Moore-Edmonds, Julius (Sherrish) Edmonds, and Mylan Edmonds; siblings, Dorothy (Mack) Johnson and Dana Edmonds Doyle; aunt, Betty Garrison; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. At the churches request, visitation will be held 9 am -12 noon with private funeral service following. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now