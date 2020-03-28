|
|
James L. Edmonds, Sr.
Louisville - 64, passed away on March 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Monica; children, Andre (Samantha) Moore-Edmonds, Julius (Sherrish) Edmonds, and Mylan Edmonds; siblings, Dorothy (Mack) Johnson and Dana Edmonds Doyle; aunt, Betty Garrison; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. At the churches request, visitation will be held 9 am -12 noon with private funeral service following. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020