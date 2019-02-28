|
James L. Miller
New Albany - James L. Miller, 89, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. James was a WWII veteran of the United States Air Force and loved to read, do crossword puzzles, watch IU Basketball, and Reds baseball.
He was born on November 28, 1929 in New Albany, Indiana to the late James and Elnora (Rowe) Miller. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Willian) Miller.
James is survived by his son, Kevin (Erin) Miller; sister, Carolyn (Ray) Miller; grandchildren, Chance Miller, Lily Miller, and Riley Miller.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greenville, IN with burial and military honors to follow.
The family requests that contributions in James' memory be made to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy (485 Half Day Rd., Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or www.foundationforpn.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019