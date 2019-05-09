Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Baptist Church
4500 Petersburg Rd.
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Baptist Church
4500 Petersburg Rd.
View Map
Louisville - 79, passed away May 6, 2019. He was member of Greater Faith Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Fannie J. Woodford; children, Karen Yowell, Pamela, Stephanie, and James Woodford, Jr., Schrhonda and Gervonna Johnson; siblings, Susie Simpson, Juanita Bridwell, Pearl Norfleet, Roberta Bishop, Virginia Woodford, Gloria Woodford-Greer, Frances Rankins, Deborah Warfield, and Lawrence Woodford; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Forest Baptist Church, 4500 Petersburg Rd. Visitation will be 6 - 9 p.m. Friday at the chruch. Interment will be on Monday in Resthaven Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019
