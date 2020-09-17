1/1
James L. Wosoda
James L. Wosoda

Louisville - James L. Wosoba, 83 of Louisville, Kentucky died Thursday, September 17, 2020, after a being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease earlier this year.

Jim was born May 29, 1937, in Lost Nation, Iowa, the son of James and Ruth Wosoba. He lived in several cities in the Midwest and southeast before settling permanently in Louisville in 1973.

Jim was a career "Bookman", selling schoolbooks for McGraw-Hill, Ginn and The Wright Group publishing companies. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting pheasant, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Jim was a man of deep Christian faith and long-time member of Middletown Christian and Hurstbourne Christian churches.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy of Louisville; his daughter Susan Wosoba of Tulsa, OK; his son Jonathan Wosoba (Clarice) of Buckner, KY; step daughter Megan Bickle of Louisville; sister Judy Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO; two grandchildren, four nieces and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carolynn Wosoba and his son, Jimmy.

Special thanks to Dominion Senior Living of Louisville and Signature Health Care at Jefferson Manor for the care and comfort they provided to Jim during the past few months.

A service celebrating James's life will be held on Monday September 21 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
