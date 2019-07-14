Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
James Larry Smith


1937 - 2019
James Larry Smith

Louisville - Larry passed away with family on July 2, 2019. He was born September 14, 1937 in Marquette, Michigan. Resident of Masonic Homes Villages. Preceding him in death, daughter Kathryn, parents Effie & William Smith, brother Bill Smith, and sister Pat Taber. Survived by loving wife Lana Harman Smith of 55 years, his children Brian and Andrea (Stephen Cross), grandchildren Caley and Owen Cross, and sisters Francis Baskett, Sandra Chitwood, Linda Hoffheimer, Peggy Bacon, and brother Daryl Smith. Larry was a graduate of Atherton HS, class of '56.

He worked in sales in major consumer products throughout his life. He served in the US Army and was known to most as the life of the party, a favorite uncle, and he never met a stranger!

Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery on July 26, 2019 at 11 am, with a celebration of life to be followed at a cherished friend's home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health Louisville and The , Louisville Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
