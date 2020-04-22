|
James Lawrence Perkins
Greenville, SC - James Lawrence Perkins (Larry), 83, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, in Greenville, SC.
Larry was born on August 22, 1936, in Earlington, KY, to Mary Elizabeth and George Harrell Perkins.
After high school, Larry joined the Air Force and trained as a radar mechanic. Larry earned his master's degree at U of K and taught English at Jefferson Community College in Louisville for over 30 years. He cared deeply for his work, his students, his colleagues and his community.
He loved racing Thistles and Highlanders with friends at the Louisville Sailing Club. He loved national parks, baseball, Edisto Island and cross-country road trips. He was quite proud of travelling to all the contiguous states except for one—North Dakota.
We will miss his wicked humor, his notorious knowledge of trivial facts, his cashew chicken. He is survived by his sister Pat Young, daughters with Ann Perkins - Laura Perkins (Roxi) and Linda Tassie (Joel); grandchildren Hannah Thompson (Tee), Noah Tassie (Jordan), Isaac Tassie, and Emma Power-Perkins; and great-grandchildren Isaiah, Anders, Alethea and Oliver.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020