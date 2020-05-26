James Lee (Jimmy) Broadus Jr.
James Lee (Jimmy) Broadus Jr.

Louisville - 70, passed away on May 18, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. He leaves to mourn, his loving and devoted Companion, Julie Kelsey, his children; Aafrika Poole, Ebonii Baggett, James Jackson, Jeremy Broadus and Ashley Broadus ; his siblings; Sharon Broadus-Peacock (Dewey), Kerry Broadus and Keith Broadus, Mark Broadus (Beverly), David Broadus and Sandra Broadus, along with six grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on May 29th at 12:00 noon at the A D Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut Street, 40203. Burial: The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
