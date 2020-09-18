James Lee LesshafftLouisville - 88, of Louisville died Thursday, September 17, 2020.He was a Veteran of the Korean War and retired from GE after 30 plus years.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy K. (Markwell) Lesshafft.He is survived by his sons, Michael (Tina), Bryan (Norma) and Eric (Lisa) Lesshafft; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.He was one of the greatest Fathers, Fathers-in-law, and Grandfathers in the world.We love you and you will be missed.Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Hosparus Health.All services were private.Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.