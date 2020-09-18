1/1
James Lee Lesshafft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Lesshafft

Louisville - 88, of Louisville died Thursday, September 17, 2020.

He was a Veteran of the Korean War and retired from GE after 30 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy K. (Markwell) Lesshafft.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Tina), Bryan (Norma) and Eric (Lisa) Lesshafft; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was one of the greatest Fathers, Fathers-in-law, and Grandfathers in the world.

We love you and you will be missed.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Hosparus Health.

All services were private.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved