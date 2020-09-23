1/1
James Lee Milburn Iii
James Lee Milburn III

Louisville - James Lee Milburn, III, 68, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

He was retired from Humana after 20 years of service, a 1970 graduate of Iroquois High School. He played Dart Ball with Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church, an avid fisherman, huge UK Fan, and enjoyed buying and selling on Ebay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee, Jr and Edith Milburn.

He is survived by his son, James "Jim" Milburn, IV; and brother, Terry Milburn.

His graveside service is 12pm Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Hwy. Visitation is 2-6pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd.

The family would like to thank the staff of Norton Women and Children's Hospital for the care they provided.

Memorial Gifts: The Kentucky Humane Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
