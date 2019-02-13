Services
Goodwine Funeral Home
303 East Main Street
Robinson, IL 62454
(618) 544-2131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sligo Baptist Church
Pendleton, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Sligo Baptist Church
Pendleton, KY
View Map
Rev. James Leland Bland


1935 - 2019
Rev. James Leland Bland Obituary
Rev. James Leland Bland

Eminence - James Leland Bland passed away February 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Robinson, IL.

Rev. Bland was born in Eminence, KY on March 31, 1935, to Lewis and Louise Melone Bland. He married Opal Moore, December 27, 1957, and she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Karen Russell (Palestine, IL), Teresa Burrows (Pendleton, KY), Mark & wife Carol Bland (West Alexandria, OH), and Stephen & wife Kimberly Bland (Westfield, IN); by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; by one sister, Florence & husband Bill Barnard (Avon Park, FL). He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Evelyn Jones and Wanda Sharp; and an infant brother, Luther Douglas.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th at the Sligo Baptist Church. Pendleton, KY 40055. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Goodwine Funeral Homes is handling local cremation arrangements. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to "Florida Baptist Children's Homes", P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland, FL 33802.

For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit

www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
