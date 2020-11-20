1/1
James Leo Castleman
1937 - 2020
James Leo Castleman

Louisville - 83, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1937 in Louisville, KY to the late Clarence Castleman and Elizabeth Robbins. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Libby Faith Lurie Castleman; and his sister, Mary Rose Stewart.

James retired in 2019 as co-owner of Project Heating & Cooling Company. He was a huge U of L fan! James loved all sports and watching game shows for hours.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Castleman-Whitmore (Bruce); grandchildren, Daniel & Nick Presley, Tameryn & Aireka Whitmore; brother, Ronald Castleman (Sandy); two sister-in-laws, Deborah Lurie & Twila Grivicic.

Services for James will be private for the family. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
