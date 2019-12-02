|
|
James Leon Lewis Sr.
Louisville - James Leon Lewis Sr., 90 passed away December 1, 2019. Leon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Willie Frances Lewis and dear son Ronald L. Lewis.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Rita Diane Lewis and James L. "Jim" Lewis Jr., grandchildren Michael "David" Young Jr., Max B. Young (Jenny), Cinnamon H. Sexton, Jessica D. Sietsema (Mark) and James L. "Jimmy" Lewis III (Destiny) and ten great grandchildren. Leon is also survived by his sisters Naomi Burden and Marilyn Giles.
Leon retired from Hesco Parts Corporation. He was a long time member of Rolling Fork Beagle Club, loved raising and hunting with Beagles and was an avid car collector.
A service to honor the life of Leon will be held Saturday, December 7th at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with a private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th from 2-8pm in the funeral home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019