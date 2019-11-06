Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
James Levi Taylor Jr.

James Levi Taylor Jr. Obituary
James Levi Taylor, Jr.

Louisville - James Levi Taylor Jr., 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.

He is survived by his children; Dewayne Smith (Denise), James Taylor (Charlotte),Tara English, James L. Taylor, III., and Stephanie Taylor, a host of grandchildren including Trayshawn, India, Jawan and Daymond, several great-grandchildren and sister Bertha Tharpe (Willie).

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with burial to follow at 2:00pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (2501 North Dixie Boulevard Radcliff, Kentucky 40160). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
