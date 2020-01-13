Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Highway at Brooks Road
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:30 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Highway at Brooks Road
View Map
1944 - 2020
James Litsey Obituary
James Litsey

Lebanon Junction - Mr. James Matthew Litsey, age 75, of Lebanon Junction returned to his Heavenly Father on January 12, 2020. Mr. Litsey was born on July 30, 1944 in Louisville, KY to the late Ernest and Emma Catherine (Brown) Litsey. He was a plant manager for International Hardwoods and a forklift operator for Heritage Hardwoods. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and 5 siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 39 years, Lorry (Mancini) Litsey; children, Beverly Slusser, Cheri Hedden (Marty), Carolyn Embry (Doug), Thomas Litsey, James Tongate (Michelle), Kacy Tongate (Mary), Edith Tongate and Carrie Goodman; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his fur babies, Bertha, Albert and Harvey.

Funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
