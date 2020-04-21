Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for James Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lloyd Arthur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lloyd Arthur Obituary
James Lloyd Arthur

Floyds Knobs - James Lloyd Arthur, 58, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away April 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 13, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Delbert "Sonny" and Judith "Judy" Arthur II. He was a master electrician with Tradesman International. He was a member of the IBEW union and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving father and son.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a niece, Katie Arthur; grandparents, Virga and Delbert Arthur Sr.

He is survived by two children, J.D. Arthur and Nevada Shirley; mother of his children, Laura Arthur; a brother, Pete Arthur.

Visitation and Funeral Services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial in Fairview Cemetery. www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -