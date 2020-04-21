|
|
James Lloyd Arthur
Floyds Knobs - James Lloyd Arthur, 58, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away April 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 13, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Delbert "Sonny" and Judith "Judy" Arthur II. He was a master electrician with Tradesman International. He was a member of the IBEW union and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving father and son.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a niece, Katie Arthur; grandparents, Virga and Delbert Arthur Sr.
He is survived by two children, J.D. Arthur and Nevada Shirley; mother of his children, Laura Arthur; a brother, Pete Arthur.
Visitation and Funeral Services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial in Fairview Cemetery. www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020