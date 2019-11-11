|
|
James Lockard Sr.
Louisville - James William Lockard Sr. 91 passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He retired from L.G.E. and was a member of Shively Heights Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife Cleo, daughter Neala Kay, brothers Earl and Byron Lockard and sisters Alma Siebel, Gladys Jenkins, Wilma Cave. He is survived by his children Sharon Barker (Norman), James W. Lockard Jr.(Valerie) , Carol Jo Light (James), brother Richard "Uncle Dickie" Lockard. 7 grandchildren Neal Barker (Wendy), Brad Barker (Tammy), Dawn Kulp (Mike), Joyce Kulp (Kevin), Kristie Jennings (Pete), Jennifer Driscoll (Andy) and Lee Blakeman (Brittany) 12 great- grandchildren Ryan, Emily, Samantha, Walker, Mady, Abby, Aidan, Braden, Amelia, Sawyer, Easton and Tillie.
His funeral service will be 11 am Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. His visitation will be 12 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday and 9 am to 11 am day of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019