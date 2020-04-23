|
James Louis Dentinger
82, of St Petersburg Fl passed away peacefully in his home on April 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Louisville Ky on June 13, 1937. The second youngest of nine siblings, Jim grew up in a loving family and early on developed a passion for athletics that remained throughout his life. He jokingly credited his mother, Anna May, for fostering his pugilistic tendencies and love for sports by naming him after two heavy weight boxers who were fighting the week he was born - Joe Louis versus Jimmy Braddock.
Jim was a graduate of St. X High School (1953), Xavier University (1959), and earned his masters from Purdue (1961). In addition to playing varsity basketball in high school, he was a member of the Xavier U squad that won the NIT championship in 1958.
Jim loved people and although initially he taught Economics at Franklin College, he soon gravitated to the field of human resources and returned to Louisville as an SVP at First National Corporation. His career led him to Memphis TN and then St Petersburg Fl where he became a self-employed management consultant, focusing on employees and how they behave and are motivated in the workplace. He was a valued consultant to many local, national and international companies and actively assisted them until his retirement just two years ago!
Golf was his passion and he loved to play at "his" course, St Petersburg Country Club where he was a member for 31 years. He was also a devoted member of Blessed Trinity Church.
Always first and foremost a family man, his children referred to him as "Best Dad", a nickname he earned by supporting everything they pursued in life, from academics to sports to family! Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy, three children - James Jr., Diana and Leslie, four grandchildren, Gianluca (Francesca), Matteo (Virginia), Nicole and Riccardo, two brothers Dick (Puff) and Jack (Delene), sister-in-laws Elizabeth and Jane, and multitudes of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to Metropolitan Ministries. He will be always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed. Please visit brettfuneralhome.net for guest book.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020