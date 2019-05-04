James Luther Taylor, Jr.



Louisville - James Luther Taylor, Jr., 97, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home.



Born in Campbellsville, he was a son of the late James Luther Taylor, Sr. and Laura Betty Johnson Taylor.



He was a Transportation Director for Louisville Tin and Stove Co., member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and the VFW Post of New Albany. James was a proud veteran serving his country in the Army during World War II.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rita Persohn Taylor.



Survivors include his three children, James "J.T." Taylor, Mike Taylor (Laurie) and Janet Marshall (Alvin); sister Elizabeth Bishop; two brothers Norman and Edwin Newcomb, Jr.; special friend Carolyn Durbin; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6th at St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019