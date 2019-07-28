|
James M. Breen, Jr.
Louisville - James M. Breen, Jr. passed away on July 25, 2019 at Nazareth Home. Born on May 16, 1927, he is the son of James M. Breen, Sr. and Nora C. Mock.
He attended Christ the King School and was in the first graduating class of Flaget High School in 1945.
He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran and received an honorable discharge. He then graduated from the University of Louisville and was a CPA for 58 years.
On August 7, 1954 he married the former Mildred (Millie) Piazza, who survives him.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Sutton.
He is survived by a loving family, including four sons, Richard (Bonnie), a lawyer, Michael (Debbie), a lawyer, Charles, a doctor, and John, a salesman. His grandchildren are Connor (Thamylis), Kate, Meghan (James) Palmer, Travis, Caleb, Charlie, Joe, and Will.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville KY 40207. Ratterman Funeral Home "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019