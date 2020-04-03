|
James M. Chism
Louisville - Mr. James Martin Chism, age 71, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Mr. Chism was born in Monroe County, KY on February 20, 1949 to the late William F. and Daisy Gillenwater Chism. He was a United States Army veteran.
He leaves to cherish her memory, his wife, Emily Hayes Chism; sons, Tony Chism (Sherry), John Martin Chism (Heidi) and Jason William Chism (Christy); grandsons, Todd (Samantha), Hayes, Jacob and Levi; granddaughters, Beth and Elizabeth; a host of great-grandchildren and other dear family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is handling arrangements which are private due to Covid-19. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020