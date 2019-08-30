Services
James M. Levitch Jr.


1944 - 2019
James M. Levitch Jr. Obituary
James M. Levitch, Jr.

Owensboro - James M. "Jimmy" Levitch, Jr. died unexpectedly at his Owensboro home on August 25, 2019.

He was born March 8, 1944 to James M. Levitch, Sr. and Juanita Cecil Levitch. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Darrel Levitch, Louisville, Kentucky and his four-legged family members, Trouble and Buddy. He lived most of his life in Owensboro, where he grew up.

Jimmy graduated from Owensboro High School in 1962, where he was a standout football and track star.

He followed his father into the well-known family business of training and racing thoroughbred horses in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Florida. After retiring from training horses, he moved from Chicago to Shelbyville, Kentucky to manage the family horse farm.

He is survived by his children, David Levitch, Atlanta, Georgia; Heather Levitch, Louisville, Kentucky, and by his former wife, Donna Sue Cox Levitch. He is also survived by trusted family friend, Mrs. Julie Mitchell, Owensboro, Kentucky and four-legged family member, Mardi.

To honor Jimmy's wishes, there will be no public service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Camp Jean Dog Rescue; 1530 Corinth Road; Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.

Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Levitch. The family invites you to share your memories at www.haleymcginnis.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
