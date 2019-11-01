|
James Marion Hart, Jr.
Louisville - A great man, Hero and Angel earned his wings into the Kingdom for an eternal rest, in peace.
James Marion Hart, Jr., 93, of Louisville passed away on October 23, 2019 in Hollywood, FL. He was born on September 25, 1926 to the late James M. Hart, Sr. and Anna Louise Thomas Hart. Mr. Hart was a retired Pharmacist, graduate of University of Kentucky, GO CATS! and Pharmaceutical Rep for Merck for 37 years. Jim first enlisted in the Merchant Marines and retired with 30 years of service in the U. S. Army Reserves as a Colonel. Mr. Hart was a longtime member of South Louisville Christian Church, a faithful servant of GOD and was an Elder. He was also preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Marceline Hart, sister Mildred (Arvil) Tharp and son Dwight Hart. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Brent Hart (Linda), Craig Hart ( Susan) and Kitty Hart ; sisters, Juanita ( James) Pfaff and Dorothy Hart; a loving grandson and the apple of his eye, Bradley Hart (Jessica); and 3 great grandsons, Grant Tyler, Preston James and Ethan Blake Hart, Cherished by Nieces, Nephews and many friends. Funeral services for Mr. Hart will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at noon at South Louisville Christian Church, 3845 Southern Parkway. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-7 pm on Thursday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd., and after 10:30 am Friday at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
GOD'S SPEED
Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle and Friend.
If you so desire, please make a donation in James M Hart's name for the Alzheimer's Foundation or his long time church
South Louisville Christian Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019