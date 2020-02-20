|
James Marshall "Jimmy" Morris
Louisville - 72, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth Chawk Morris, his brothers Charles F. "Buzz" Morris and Frank M. Morris, his sister Ellen Morris Buchart, and his sister-in-law Julie Redman Morris.
Jim was born and raised in Louisville, KY. Jim was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Kentucky. He retired as a Nursing Home Administrator after 35 years at Summerfield Manor and Jefferson Manor. He helped his brother start Morris' Deli and Catering. He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club, a member and past president of The City Salesmen's Club, a board member and past president of Harbor House of Louisville, past commissioner and treasurer of the City of Seneca Gardens, and a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Jim coached 5th and 6th grade basketball at St. Margaret Mary and St. Agnes schools for over 18 years and continued to coach UK basketball from his Lazy Boy throughout his life. He was an avid golfer, a huge fan of UK athletics, and a gentle man who always had a smile and kind word for others. He loved his family and friends to the fullest and encouraged them to always keep the faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Julianne Morris, sons Michael (Amber) and Jeffery (Melissa), grandchildren Mason, Riley, Breanne, Lydia, and Oliver Morris, his brother John Morris, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Rd. Visitation will be 2:00-7:00pm on Monday, February 24, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harbor House of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020