James Massey Tripp
Louisville - James Massey Tripp, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Massey was born in Lincoln County, Tennessee to John and Betty Tripp. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired in 2001 from Wire Crafters. He was a former member of Farmdale Baptist Church and a current member of Victory Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Tripp, son, James E. Tripp and many loving family members and friends. Memorial Donations in James's name can be made to Victory Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 7808 Beulah Church Road, Louisville, KY 40228.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020