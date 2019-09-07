|
James Mehne
Virginia Beach - James Lee Mehne, Sr., age 95, passed away September 3, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marinell Jacobsen Mehne. Left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Lesley Mehne Fedida; one son, James L. Mehne, Jr. and his wife Linda; two grandsons, Michael Fedida, Jason Fedida and his wife Emmy; one great-grandson, Asher Fedida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 18 in 1942, serving as a fighter pilot throughout World War II. Following the War he earned a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisville and was a founding member of the Kentucky Air National Guard where he flew with the Aerobatic Team. He was called to active duty for three more years during the Korean War. Following over 30 years of active duty and reserve service he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. Mr. Mehne retired from the Ford Motor Company as Plant Manager of the Norfolk Assembly Plant. Previous employment with Ford included assignments in Kentucky, Georgia, and Michigan. Additionally, he served as Vice President of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Manufacturers Council, and Trustee of the Tidewater Development Council. He also served on the boards of the Greater Norfolk Corporation and the Norfolk State University Foundation. He was an avid fisherman. He travelled the world in pursuit of all species of fish. Mr. Mehne served as a deacon at Bayside Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. He taught Sunday School for many years, strongly supported Vacation Bible School, and believed in the power of prayer. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by a short service at 2:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Funeral Home Chapel, 4623 Preston Hwy. 40213. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with his family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019