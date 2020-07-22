1/
James Melvin Berry
James Melvin Berry

Louisville - James Melvin Berry, 87, entered into rest on Tuesday July 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first Wife, Betty Marie Berry and a Daughter, Debbie West; James was a Baptist by Faith; He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a member of VFW Post 5710, a 50 year member of the Robinson Lodge, and he was a member of the Cardinal Twirler Square Dance Club. He is survived by his wife, Ann Berry; Sons; David Berry (Susan), Daniel Berry (Peggy); Daughter, Diana Minks (Jimmy); Step Children, Michael DeWitt, Gary DeWitt (Sherry), Charles DeWitt (Tina), Angela Siekman (Eric); Son -in-Law, Jack West; 17 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild; His Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
gary dewitt
July 23, 2020
I'll love and remember him always. It was a pleasure to know this fine man. I'll miss our conversations and humor. Prayers for the family and it was a pleasure to know you all too.
Sheila Spence
Friend
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
