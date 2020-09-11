James Michael Barker
Louisville - James Michael Barker, (Jim) 83 of Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Born on May 17, 1937 to the late Alfred Andrew Anthony Barker and Margaret Rose Ballard. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine University. Jim was an incredibly supportive and proud Father of his three children, Daniel, Elizabeth and Thomas. Family was his greatest joy and he showed this in his never-ending love of his seven grandchildren. Along with spending time with family, Jim loved all things nature. When he wasn't outdoors, he was in his garage, busy with his latest craft or project. He loved people and was a great conversationalist. He never met a stranger and always spread cheer to those around him with his sense of humor and good will. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Barker, his brother, Father John A. Barker, a nephew, Mark D. Mandlehr and a grandson and namesake, James Dale Barker. Survivors left to celebrate his memory are his former wife, Veronica Logsdon Barker; two sisters, Constance Barker Herth and Jane Barker Niemann (Carl); one brother, William G. Barker (Marilyn) and many nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered by his three children, Daniel Nicholas Barker (Michele), Elizabeth Barker Oldham (John) and Thomas Xavier Barker (Mary Ellen) and seven grandchildren, Zachary Alexander and Isabella Grace (Elizabeth & John), Margaret Elizabeth, Mary Jacklyn and Nicholas Daniel (Daniel & Michele), Lily Francesca and Madeline Xavier (Thomas & Mary Ellen) His funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, September 14th from 4-8 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. In lieu of flowers and to celebrate his life, we have set up a Memorial Tree Grove in his name through an organization called Trees for a Change. We invite friends, family and members of the community to contribute trees to this special grove here: http:// www.treesforachange.com/custom-grove-of-trees
.
Covid-19 Restrictions: due to the fact that the limit inside the funeral home at any one time is 40 people and some families are large, it is suggested that you stay home and sign the online register book at www.bossefh.com
. If you do come in person to the visitation, be mindful that congregating more than a brief moment is prohibited at this time, so please sign the register book, quickly give your condolences to the family and leave to allow others that may be waiting in line outside to do the same. Our lounges are closed during the pandemic and no food or drink is allowed inside the funeral home. It is not recommended that you send any type of flowers or memorial gifts that would be taken home, to help quell the spread of the virus