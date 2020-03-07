|
James Michael "Mike" Black
Louisville - 83, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Captain Black was a dedicated, outspoken law enforcement officer, serving 35 years on the Jefferson County Police Department. He served 13 years as the head of special investigations during which he lead one of the first and most successful sting operations in the United States. Captain Black worked closely with the FBI while investigating white collar crime in Louisville. He was described as the thorn in the side of people who wanted to operate outside of the law.
He also loved traveling with his family and showing them the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Coletta Black; and a brother, Don Black.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Betty Long Black; daughter, Veronica "Vera" James (Brian); sons, Michael Black and Thomas Black; daughter-in-law, Jessica Black; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 on the way; and brother, Jerry Black.
Mike's Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 South Third Street, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020