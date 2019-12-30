Resources
More Obituaries for James Haragan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Jim" Haragan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael "Jim" Haragan Obituary
James "Jim" Michael Haragan

James "Jim" Michael Haragan, 70, died on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness.

Jim was born August 14, 1949 in Louisville. He graduated from St. Bernard College in Cullman, Alabama in 1973. After graduation, Jim worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for ten years. He also spent 20 years working for the Father Beiting Appalachian Mission Center in Louisa, Kentucky.

Jim loved all animals, especially dogs.

He is predeceased by his mother, Alma Lee Haragan, and his sister, Nancy M. Haragan. He is survived by his father, Robert M. Haragan Sr., his sisters and brothers Ellen Haragan (Rick Cowles), Christopher Haragan (Pat), Mary Radway (Chuck), and Robert M. Haragan Jr. (Karen Bryant), and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Angel and Kat, who provided care and support to Jim over the last few months.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 3 at St Jude Catholic Church in Louisa, Kentucky at 11:00 AM. There will be a short visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -