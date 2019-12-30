|
|
James "Jim" Michael Haragan
James "Jim" Michael Haragan, 70, died on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
Jim was born August 14, 1949 in Louisville. He graduated from St. Bernard College in Cullman, Alabama in 1973. After graduation, Jim worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for ten years. He also spent 20 years working for the Father Beiting Appalachian Mission Center in Louisa, Kentucky.
Jim loved all animals, especially dogs.
He is predeceased by his mother, Alma Lee Haragan, and his sister, Nancy M. Haragan. He is survived by his father, Robert M. Haragan Sr., his sisters and brothers Ellen Haragan (Rick Cowles), Christopher Haragan (Pat), Mary Radway (Chuck), and Robert M. Haragan Jr. (Karen Bryant), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Angel and Kat, who provided care and support to Jim over the last few months.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 3 at St Jude Catholic Church in Louisa, Kentucky at 11:00 AM. There will be a short visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020